Probe ordered into Form-7 voter deletion requests in Jharkhand’s Godda

An inquiry has been ordered in Jharkhand’s Godda district after booth-level agents (BLA-2) submitted Form-7 applications seeking deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls at several booths, with BLOs questioning the requests and, in some cases, refusing to accept them. The Godda constituency is represented by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The controversy emerged when the agents sought signatures from booth-level officers (BLOs) acknowledging receipt of the forms. The BLOs objected that several voters named in the applications had been living in the respective areas for years and that many were also listed in the 2003 electoral rolls.

At Booth 9 in Maheshtikri, BJP booth level agent (BLA) Sanjeev Kumar said he had submitted the forms on instructions from the party.

“I was provided 25 such forms by the party. As per the party’s direction, I took the forms, in which every column was already filled, to the BLO, but she refused,” Kumar told PTI.

Booth-9 BLO Anisha Bano said the printed Form-7 applications sought deletion of names under the “missing” and “shifted” categories.

“Kumar came up with printed Form-7, mentioning some names in the missing and shifted category. I doubted it because all details in the form were printed. Besides, the names of people mentioned in the forms have been residing there for a long time. I returned the forms to him,” Bano said.

The issue also surfaced at Booth 48 in Pachua Kitta, where BLO Md Mukher said a BLA-2 approached him with around 15 Form-7 applications and sought his signature on the receiving document.

“A BLA-2 of a political party came to me with around 15 papers of Form-7 and wanted my signature. I asked him if he knew about the significance of the form. The BLA said he received it from the party and he has no idea about it,” Mukher claimed.

Mukher said he tore up the forms after explaining the implications of the applications.