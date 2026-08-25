Jharkhand exam irregularities: CID-SIT questions over 100 candidates
Investigators are examining electronic evidence, financial transactions and an alleged network involving candidates, intermediaries and examination centres
The CID-Special Investigation Team has questioned more than 100 candidates as it widens its investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), officials said.
Around 20 more candidates were issued notices on Tuesday directing them to appear for questioning.
The candidates are reportedly being questioned on the basis of information obtained during the interrogation of Abhay Tiwari, an alleged key accused in the case. Investigators are examining the possible involvement of candidates, intermediaries and people associated with examination centres.
Electronic records and statements gathered during the investigation are also being analysed to trace the alleged network.
Tiwari previously served as a block supply officer in Poreyahat in Jharkhand’s Godda district. Before joining government service, he worked as a marketing manager with TDPL, an outsourcing company involved in conducting examinations.
Investigators are examining his alleged involvement in competitive examinations held over several years, along with his professional and personal contacts.
During questioning, Tiwari reportedly provided details of alleged arrangements under which candidates were promised assistance in securing selection.
Investigators were told that candidates were allegedly charged about Rs 5 lakh to clear the preliminary stage of the civil services examination and Rs 10 lakh for the main examination. The amount for securing final selection allegedly ranged from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.
For the Forest Range Officer examination, the alleged payment ranged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. Candidates seeking selection as assistant conservators of forests were allegedly asked to pay between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, according to information emerging from the investigation.
These claims remain under investigation and have not been independently established.
The SIT is also probing allegations that some candidates received assistance through software and remote-access tools during the Post Graduate Trained teacher recruitment examination. Investigators are seeking to identify the technology used and the people allegedly involved in operating the system.
Tiwari’s brother Akshay Tiwari and his wife Sushma Kumari have also been arrested in connection with the case. They are being questioned about suspected financial transactions and contacts linked to the alleged irregularities.
The agency is examining the role of former JPSC chairman L. Khiyangte and other officials and employees associated with the commission. Former JPSC members and JSSC Secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta have also been questioned.
Tiwari allegedly told investigators that Rs 2 crore was paid to the then JPSC chairman to secure the examination contract for TDPL. The claim has not been independently verified and remains part of the ongoing investigation.
Opposition parties and student groups have repeatedly demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The CID-SIT is continuing to examine electronic evidence, financial records and witness statements to determine the scale of the alleged network and identify those responsible.
With IANS inputs