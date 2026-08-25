Jharkhand exam irregularities: CID-SIT questions over 100 candidates

The CID-Special Investigation Team has questioned more than 100 candidates as it widens its investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), officials said.

Around 20 more candidates were issued notices on Tuesday directing them to appear for questioning.

The candidates are reportedly being questioned on the basis of information obtained during the interrogation of Abhay Tiwari, an alleged key accused in the case. Investigators are examining the possible involvement of candidates, intermediaries and people associated with examination centres.

Electronic records and statements gathered during the investigation are also being analysed to trace the alleged network.

Tiwari previously served as a block supply officer in Poreyahat in Jharkhand’s Godda district. Before joining government service, he worked as a marketing manager with TDPL, an outsourcing company involved in conducting examinations.

Investigators are examining his alleged involvement in competitive examinations held over several years, along with his professional and personal contacts.