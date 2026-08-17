Jharkhand scraps JSSC-CGL, orders probe into recruitment exams since 2014
Move comes after a 24-day agitation, a CID raid and mounting pressure from within Soren's Congress alliance
The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Monday, 17 August announced the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted in the state since 2014, in a major concession to protesting job aspirants.
Soren said the Cabinet had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and investigate "all errors — minor or major" that had occurred in recruitment examinations since 2014. The government also announced the cancellation of examinations and results conducted through TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the private agency at the centre of the controversy, and promised changes to standard operating procedures for recruitment examinations.
The decisions came as the agitation by JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch entered its 24th day. Thousands of aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi since 29 July, demanding cancellation of the examinations and an independent probe into alleged irregularities. Six protesters are currently on hunger strike, while the students had threatened to march to Soren's residence if their demands were not met.
The state CID on Monday also raided the JSSC office in Ranchi in connection with the alleged examination irregularities, even as another round of talks between the government and protesters was held. The students, however, have continued to demand a CBI probe or an investigation by a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.
The government's move follows a series of controversies surrounding recruitment examinations. The immediate flashpoint was the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services preliminary examination, held in April, after candidates alleged irregularities in the evaluation process and raised questions over the use of TDPL. The CID has arrested several people in connection with the case, including employees of TDPL and a former JPSC deputy examination controller. Former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte was also arrested.
Soren had already announced last week that the 14th JPSC examination would be cancelled, along with two other JPSC examinations, and that all examinations conducted through TDPL would be investigated. Monday's announcement widens the scope further by bringing recruitment examinations conducted since 2014 under scrutiny.
The developments also carry political significance for the ruling JMM-Congress alliance. Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote to Soren, urging him to personally meet the protesting students. In his letter, dated 14 August and made public on Monday, Gandhi described the protests as peaceful and the students' demands as legitimate. He said the government had already agreed to several demands but urged Soren to meet the protesters to resolve the remaining issues.
Jharkhand Congress in-charge K. Raju and other state Congress leaders also met Soren on Monday and urged him to resolve the students' concerns at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Soren said the government would soon discuss the amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act made by the Centre and could convene a special session of the Assembly if required. The announcement adds another Centre-state confrontation to a day already marked by a major climbdown by the Jharkhand government on the recruitment-exam crisis.