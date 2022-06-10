Jignesh Mevani expects more police cases before the assembly election

Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is certain that more police cases will follow. After he was arrested by Assam Police at midnight for asking the Prime Minister to appeal for peace (go, figure it), flown to Assam and re-arrested on the bizarre charge of molesting a police woman, he is convinced that BJP and its governments are capable of much worse.

In May he was convicted by a Mehsana court, along with nine others, to three months’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1000 each for holding a rally without police permission five years ago in 2017. In June the sentence was suspended by a higher court but Mevani was directed to deposit his passport and not to venture out of the state without the court’s permission.

Ironically, the rally in 2017 was held to demand physical possession of land already allotted to a group of Dalits. The permission was first granted but later withdrawn. The rally was held and the land was eventually handed over to the allottees. But the majesty of the law must surely prevail?