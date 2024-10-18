J&K cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood

The Jammu & Kashmir cabinet headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah has passed the resolution for restoration of statehood.

Official sources said that during its first meeting on Thursday, 17 October, the J&K cabinet passed a resolution urging the central government to restore statehood.

“The draft of the resolution has been prepared and the chief minister will travel to New Delhi in a couple of days to hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to restore statehood to J&K,” sources said.

The meeting was presided over by the chief minister and was attended by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javaid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra had told reporters that the party would not join the J&K cabinet unless statehood was restored.

NC president, Farooq Abdullah has expressed confidence that the Centre would soon restore Statehood to J&K.