Reducing J&K to UT ‘constitutional misdemeanour’, says Kapil Sibal

As Jammu and Kashmir turned another page in its troubled history, the 54-year-old Abdullah was sworn in along with five other ministers, three from Jammu region and two from the Kashmir Valley.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "It was a constitutional misdemeanour to have reduced the state of J&K to a Union Territory. It was wrong for the Supreme Court not to have decided that issue."

"Time to restore statehood. This is the constitutional right of the people of J&K," the former Union minister asserted.

Lt governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah and his ministers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre along the banks of the Dal Lake.