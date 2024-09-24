J&K polls: 25.78 lakh voters to decide fate of 239 candidates in second phase

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is gearing up for the second phase of the Assembly elections, covering 26 seats in six districts spread over both the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, on Wednesday as campaigning ended on Monday evening, 23 September.

A statement by the Election Commission said that over 25.78 lakh voters in Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam districts of the Kashmir division, and Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu division, will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the second phase of polls.

A total of 93 candidates are in the fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, while 20 candidates are contesting in Reasi.

The 15 seats in Kashmir division heading to the hustings are Kangan (ST) - six candidates, Ganderbal - 15, Hazratbal -13, Khanyar - 10, Habbakadal -16, Lal Chowk- 10, Channapora - eight, Zadibal - 10, Eidgah - 13, Central Shalteng -13, Budgam - eight, Beerwah - 12, Khansahib -10, Chrar-i-Sharief - 10, and Chadoora - six, while the 11 in Jammu division are Gulabgarh (ST) - six candidates, Reasi - seven, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi - seven, Kalakote-Sunderbani - 11, Nowshera - five, Rajouri (ST) - eight, Budhal (ST) - four, Thannamandi (ST) - six, Surankote (ST) - eight, Poonch Haveli - eight, and Mendhar (ST) - nine.

According to the latest electoral rolls, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot in this phase comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters, and 53 third gender voters. Underlining the significance of the role played by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening democracy, as many as 1,20,612 lakh voters aged 18 to 19 are eligible to vote in Phase II.