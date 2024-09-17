J&K polls: Kashmiri Pandits urge action on longstanding issues

With the first phase of Assembly elections set to be held on Wednesday, 18 September, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandit community is raising urgent calls for action on their long-standing issues of unemployment and housing.

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that political parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns.

Babloo Ji Butt, a representative voice of the community, expressed frustration over the unmet promises of political leaders.

"For Kashmiri Pandits, it feels like the old saying: 'Hathi ke daant khane ke kuch aur, dikhane ke aur.' For decades, we have heard only lofty claims. We have become accustomed to empty assurances, and it seems that political leaders see us merely as voters," Butt lamented.

Despite the challenges, Butt emphasised that relationships between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim communities remain strong, even as many Pandits have settled outside the region. "Home is still home," he asserted.

He highlighted the ongoing issues with the prime minister’s package, which promised 6,000 jobs and construction of housing quarters for displaced Pandits. While 2,500 quarters have been completed, another 2,500 remain unfinished after four years, leaving many families in rented accommodations.

"If the government truly wanted to bring us back, they could have done so within a year," he said, criticising both central and regional parties for their lack of action.