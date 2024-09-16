Congress unveils J&K manifesto: statehood, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits among key promises

In a significant move ahead of the much-anticipated Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress has unveiled its manifesto, with the promise to restore full statehood.

The elections, being held after over a decade, mark the first since Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

At a press conference in Srinagar, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra jointly released the manifesto.

Central to their announcement was the firm promise to reinstate statehood for the region, though notably, unlike its ally the National Conference, Congress refrained from committing to the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to J&K before being scrapped on 5 August 2019.

The Congress also promised a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, emphasising a structured approach to ensuring their safe return and reintegration.