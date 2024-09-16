Congress unveils J&K manifesto: statehood, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits among key promises
Under Mahila Samman Scheme, the Congress will provide monthly transfers of Rs 3,000 to female heads of households
In a significant move ahead of the much-anticipated Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress has unveiled its manifesto, with the promise to restore full statehood.
The elections, being held after over a decade, mark the first since Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
At a press conference in Srinagar, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra jointly released the manifesto.
Central to their announcement was the firm promise to reinstate statehood for the region, though notably, unlike its ally the National Conference, Congress refrained from committing to the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to J&K before being scrapped on 5 August 2019.
The Congress also promised a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, emphasising a structured approach to ensuring their safe return and reintegration.
It also commits to setting up a minority commission to safeguard the rights of minorities in the region. Tourism, a critical sector for J&K, is highlighted as a priority, with Congress pledging to advance initiatives that would boost the local economy and generate employment.
“The Congress party stands committed to restoring the lost glory of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that tourism thrives and the displaced are rehabilitated with dignity,” reads the manifesto.
Economic reforms form another cornerstone of the manifesto. Congress has promised to provide unemployment allowances of up to Rs 3,500 per month for eligible youth for a year, in a bid to tackle the region’s high unemployment rate.
Additionally, the party vows to fill 1 lakh vacant government positions within its first 30 days in power, supported by the issuance of a detailed job calendar.
The manifesto also outlines several promises aimed at uplifting women, particularly those from economically weaker sections. Under the Mahila Samman Scheme, the Congress will provide monthly transfers of Rs 3,000 to female heads of households.
The Sakhi Shakti Program promises interest-free loans of up to Rs. 5 lakh to women’s Self-Help Groups, furthering the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment. BPL households will receive 100 units of free electricity per month. Congress also vows to pursue the return of NHPC-operated hydel projects to J&K, reclaiming control over local resources.
In terms of governance, the party promises to restore the historical 'durbar move', maintaining Srinagar and Jammu as the summer and winter capitals, respectively, to preserve J&K’s unique cultural heritage.