J’khand polls contest between people’s govt and one that works to please PM: Congress

Alleging that the BJP favoured the Adani Group in setting up a power plant in Jharkhand in 2015, the Congress on Tuesday said the state polls are a contest between a government that works for the people and another that works to "please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cronies".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in June 2015, the "Modani Group" started the process of setting up a coal power plant spread across 10 villages in Godda district of Jharkhand.

"Up to 1,255 acres of land was acquired from local farmers, with widespread reports of force and intimidation being employed – with full cooperation of the then BJP state government in Jharkhand.