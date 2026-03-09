JNUSU calls campus referendum on removal of vice-chancellor

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has announced that it will conduct a student referendum on Tuesday, 10 March across all schools of the university to seek the mandate of students on whether vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit should continue in office.

The referendum, which comes amid ongoing tensions on campus over alleged casteist remarks by the vice-chancellor and disciplinary action against student leaders, will be overseen by former members of the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA). The results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

No response was immediately received from the vice-chancellor’s office.

“Taking into account the casteist remarks made by the JNU VC recently, the referendum will open the field for students to express their opinion on whether the VC should continue to remain in her position or be removed. The voices of the students will be heard,” former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar told PTI.

JNU and its students’ union have been at the centre of a series of controversies in recent weeks. The campus has witnessed sustained protests since early February after the university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers along with former JNUSU president Kumar for two semesters.

The suspension was imposed for “extensive damage to university property” during a protest at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library on 21 November 2025.