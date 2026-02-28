JNU’s fight to reclaim the right to dissent

A banner attached to the pillars of the School of International Studies (SIS) building flutters in the wind: ‘SIS is on strike against the CPO Manual’. On the lawns between the School of Languages and SIS, a tent has been pitched — mattresses and quilts have been laid out, there’s a pot on a stove next to a gas cylinder. The daflis of different student unions, long identified with JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) protests, can also be seen.

It’s 22 February. ‘Out of Bounds – Classroom’, a lecture by former professor Anand Kumar (JNUSU president, 1974) is about to begin. Students are milling around, busy preparing for their samta juloos (equality march) that evening, one of several protests against JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit’s remark accusing Dalits of permanently “playing the victim card” in a 16 February podcast (where she also compared affirmative action for Dalits and Blacks to a “temporary type of drug”).

I manage to speak to a few students before a security guard comes up and asks: Do you have permission to record? Who has called you? What have you come to do? Go to the control room near the main gate to get permission for taking photos.

At the control room, I am told to bring the student who can get permission on my behalf, and come back the next day (permission needs to be taken 24 hours in advance). The guards tell me, “If you cannot do this, leave. If you don’t leave on your own, we will have to evict you.”

Not sure what to do, I ask the students. They say, ignore. That’s what they do. And that’s what they pay the price for.