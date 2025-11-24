Justice Kant’s leadership will further reinforce constitutional values: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed the elevation of justice Surya Kant as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, calling it a moment of profound significance for the nation’s judicial landscape.

Justice Kant — a jurist shaped by years on the Bench and known for his role in landmark constitutional rulings, including the judgment on the abrogation of Article 370 — took his oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a dignified ceremony administered by President Droupadi Murmu. He succeeds justice B.R. Gavai and begins a 14-month tenure at what Kharge described as a “critical juncture” for India’s justice system.