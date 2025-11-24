Justice Kant’s leadership will further reinforce constitutional values: Kharge
The new CJI’s stewardship comes at a time when the judiciary’s constitutional guardianship faces renewed tests, says Congress chief
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed the elevation of justice Surya Kant as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, calling it a moment of profound significance for the nation’s judicial landscape.
Justice Kant — a jurist shaped by years on the Bench and known for his role in landmark constitutional rulings, including the judgment on the abrogation of Article 370 — took his oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a dignified ceremony administered by President Droupadi Murmu. He succeeds justice B.R. Gavai and begins a 14-month tenure at what Kharge described as a “critical juncture” for India’s justice system.
“Extending my warm wishes to Justice Surya Kant,” Kharge wrote on X, noting that the new CJI’s stewardship comes at a time when the judiciary’s constitutional guardianship faces renewed tests.
He expressed confidence that justice Kant’s leadership would strengthen institutions, uphold constitutional values, and deepen public faith in the rule of law — helping advance the promise of justice for every citizen.
The ceremony was attended by vice-president C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior dignitaries, underscoring the moment’s gravity as Justice Kant formally assumed the mantle of the country’s top judge.
