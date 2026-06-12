Kalyan Banerjee’s ultimatum to Mamata sparks fresh political firestorm
Controversy escalates after TMC MP accuses Abhishek of arrogance and mismanagement within the party
A widening rift in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surfaced on Friday after MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised Abhishek Banerjee, triggering reactions across parties and exposing deeper fissures within the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.
The controversy escalated after Kalyan Banerjee accused Abhishek of arrogance and mismanagement within the party.
“It is a great humiliation to me. His arrogant attitude has destroyed the party,” he said. “Even in the bad days, when I am standing for the party and behind Mamata Banerjee, it is impossible for me to work because of this attitude of Abhishek Banerjee.”
He further issued an ultimatum, placing the responsibility on the party leadership.
“Mamata Di has to decide first. If she cannot move the party forward without Abhishek, then I will not be there,” he said.
Reacting to the developments, political leaders across parties weighed in on the internal strife.
Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar said the divisions had been brewing for some time. “TMC members, especially MPs, have become increasingly distant from one another,” he said, adding that senior leadership was never comfortable with Abhishek Banerjee’s rise.
Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav went further, claiming the party was in terminal decline. “The existence of TMC has come to an end. There is deep dissatisfaction among TMC MLAs and MPs,” he said.
Another Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal alleged that leaders were now speaking freely after years of pressure. “When Mamata Banerjee's government was firmly in power, whatever Abhishek Banerjee said effectively became the rule,” he said.
Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the developments reflected a political shift in Bengal. “People now realise that the path taken by TMC was not the right direction,” he said.
However, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma argued that the criticism was directed specifically at Abhishek Banerjee rather than Mamata Banerjee. “If there is any issue, it is with Abhishek Banerjee,” he said.
The remarks follow Kalyan Banerjee’s sharp attack questioning Abhishek’s style of functioning. “Every day, he thinks he is the king,” he said, alleging that internal friction was affecting party work even while he continued to support Mamata Banerjee.
The episode has triggered rare public discord within the TMC, a party that has remained politically dominant in West Bengal for over a decade, winning three consecutive assembly elections and emerging as the single-largest party in four straight Lok Sabha polls.
With IANS inputs
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