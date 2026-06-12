Kalyan Banerjee’s ultimatum to Mamata sparks fresh political firestorm

A widening rift in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surfaced on Friday after MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised Abhishek Banerjee, triggering reactions across parties and exposing deeper fissures within the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.

The controversy escalated after Kalyan Banerjee accused Abhishek of arrogance and mismanagement within the party.

“It is a great humiliation to me. His arrogant attitude has destroyed the party,” he said. “Even in the bad days, when I am standing for the party and behind Mamata Banerjee, it is impossible for me to work because of this attitude of Abhishek Banerjee.”

He further issued an ultimatum, placing the responsibility on the party leadership.

“Mamata Di has to decide first. If she cannot move the party forward without Abhishek, then I will not be there,” he said.