TMC rift deepens: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accuses Kalyan Banerjee of misogyny

Cracks within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) widened further on Thursday after party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accused senior colleague Kalyan Banerjee of verbally abusing her inside Parliament and displaying “misogynistic” behaviour towards women MPs.

In a formal communication to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the Barasat MP sought permission to lodge an official complaint against Banerjee and demanded action over his alleged conduct.

“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha,” Ghosh Dastidar wrote in her letter.

“This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished,” she added.

Neither Banerjee nor the Trinamool Congress leadership immediately reacted to the allegations.

The complaint comes amid growing signs of internal turmoil within the TMC following the party’s setback in the recent Assembly elections, with dissent increasingly spilling into the public domain.