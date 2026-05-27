TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts
Her move comes days after she criticised sections of TMC leadership and attended CM’s review meeting despite alleged party objections
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Wednesday resigned from all organisational responsibilities within the party, intensifying speculation over internal discontent in the TMC following a series of public remarks critical of the leadership.
The four-time Barasat MP submitted her resignation in a letter addressed to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, party sources said. Dastidar, who served as the national president of the party’s women’s wing and was associated with the “Banga Janani” programme, reportedly informed the leadership that she could no longer continue with her organisational responsibilities.
Her latest move comes days after she openly expressed disappointment with sections of the party leadership and just a day after she attended an administrative review meeting chaired by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kalyani, despite allegedly being advised by her party not to participate.
The development has triggered fresh political buzz within Bengal’s ruling party, especially after Adhikari claimed following the meeting that Dastidar had told him she had “finally got freedom”.
On Sunday, Dastidar had resigned as president of the TMC’s Barasat organisational district unit. The party accepted her resignation the next day and appointed Tapas Chatterjee as her replacement.
While the TMC leadership has so far remained silent on her latest resignation, party insiders say the episode reflects growing unease among some leaders after the party’s recent electoral setback.
Political observers believe Dastidar’s repeated public expressions of dissatisfaction, coupled with her appearance at an event attended by Adhikari, could further fuel speculation about shifting equations within the party ahead of crucial political battles in the state.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines