TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Wednesday resigned from all organisational responsibilities within the party, intensifying speculation over internal discontent in the TMC following a series of public remarks critical of the leadership.

The four-time Barasat MP submitted her resignation in a letter addressed to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, party sources said. Dastidar, who served as the national president of the party’s women’s wing and was associated with the “Banga Janani” programme, reportedly informed the leadership that she could no longer continue with her organisational responsibilities.

Her latest move comes days after she openly expressed disappointment with sections of the party leadership and just a day after she attended an administrative review meeting chaired by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kalyani, despite allegedly being advised by her party not to participate.