TMC MP quits as Barasat district chief, cites poll rout, takes swipe at I-PAC

Political observers saw the “fly-by-night organisations” remark as a veiled swipe at I-PAC, the election consultancy group closely linked to TMC’s recent campaign strategy.

The veteran MP also openly flagged concerns over corruption and criminalisation within the party — issues repeatedly raised by opposition parties during the election campaign.

“Recent incidents of crime and corruption in West Bengal have naturally created concern and apprehension among people. To strengthen democracy further, greater importance should be given to transparency, accountability, responsibility, decorum and values in politics,” she said in the letter.

Speaking later to reporters, Ghosh Dastidar intensified her criticism and accused the newer campaign apparatus of sidelining long-time party workers.

“I did not appoint I-PAC. But I saw how these young boys and girls behaved with full-time party workers like us. I have been a public representative here for 17 years. My office remained open round the clock for people,” she said.

The MP admitted that the election results reflected growing public anger.

“The results made it clear that people did not accept us. There has been criminalisation at every level in the party. I cannot accept the fact that the TMC’s tally has dropped to 80. I will continue as an ordinary worker,” she added.

In another remark likely to intensify political speculation, Ghosh Dastidar suggested that senior leaders had struggled to communicate directly with Mamata Banerjee in recent years.

“She remained too occupied over the last decade. It became difficult to even reach her by phone,” she reportedly told reporters.

Despite the criticism, the veteran MP later attempted to strike a conciliatory tone by reposting Mamata Banerjee’s message on X with the words: “Take charge, leader.”

A doctor-turned-politician, Ghosh Dastidar has long been associated with Mamata Banerjee’s political rise and is considered part of the TMC’s old guard. Apart from serving four terms as MP from Barasat, she also headed the party’s women’s wing and district organisation.

Her recent removal as chief whip had already hinted at internal unease. Soon after being replaced, she posted cryptically on social media that after “40 years of loyalty” to the party, she had finally received her “reward”.

Political analysts believe her resignation and unusually public criticism indicate that TMC’s post-election introspection may now spill into open factional conflict, complicating the leadership’s efforts to rebuild unity after one of the party’s worst electoral setbacks.

The TMC had not officially responded to her resignation till late Sunday.

With PTI inputs