Death, arrests and defections deepen pressure on TMC after Bengal poll setback
Death of a councillor, corruption probes, extortion allegations and growing defections have intensified uncertainty within TMC of its Assembly election defeat
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing mounting pressure across West Bengal following a series of arrests, corruption investigations, defections and the death of a municipal councillor, developments that have fuelled concerns about instability within the party after its Assembly election setback.
The latest flashpoint emerged with the death of Sanjay Das, a Member of the Mayor-in-Council responsible for health and sports at the South Dum Dum Municipality, who was found hanging inside his residence on Saturday morning. Family members and local residents rushed him to a hospital in Nagerbazar, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and preliminary investigations suggest suicide, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.
The incident has triggered intense political speculation and debate within local TMC circles.
Allegations of pressure before councillor's death
According to local residents and party workers, Das had allegedly been facing considerable pressure in recent weeks. Posters reportedly appeared in parts of the locality accusing him of illegal land occupation and demanding that the land be returned. The posters also allegedly accused him of intimidating local residents and summoning people to his office late at night. Police were reportedly informed about the matter at the time.
Residents and party workers further alleged that relatives of Das were involved in municipal contract work and claimed that he wielded influence through his proximity to TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty and former MLA Aditi Munshi. The allegations have not been independently verified.
The developments come amid ongoing investigations by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment across parts of West Bengal. Former Bidhannagar MLA and ex-minister Sujit Bose was recently arrested in connection with the recruitment case, while former South Dum Dum Municipality chairman Pacchu Roy has also been questioned by investigators.
Some local residents and party workers claimed Das feared he could become the next target of investigative scrutiny, although no official agency has publicly linked him to any investigation.
Rival claims within party ranks
The circumstances surrounding Das's death have exposed divisions within local TMC ranks.
Kiran Bhattacharya, the party's Ward 24 president in South Dum Dum, rejected allegations that internal corruption investigations were responsible for the pressure faced by Das. Instead, he accused former TMC workers who recently joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) of intimidating him.
Bhattacharya alleged that money had been demanded from Das shortly before his death and claimed that those involved were individuals who had switched political allegiance after the election results. The allegations have not been independently verified.
Extortion arrest adds to concerns
The political controversy intensified further with the arrest of Samrat Barua, councillor of Ward No. 6 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, by Baguiati Police in connection with allegations of extortion.
Local residents cited in the report described Barua as an influential political figure because of his association with Debraj Chakraborty and Aditi Munshi. The three were frequently seen together at public functions and in social media posts, according to residents.
The allegations against Barua are under investigation and have not been adjudicated in court.
Defections and uncertainty after election defeat
Political observers cited in the report believe the recent developments reflect growing uncertainty within the TMC following its electoral setback. Several councillors and grassroots functionaries have reportedly resigned, distanced themselves from local leadership or crossed over to the BJP in recent weeks.
Analysts attribute the trend to multiple factors, including fear of investigation by central agencies such as the ED and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), as well as public dissatisfaction over allegations relating to corruption, extortion, land dealings and recruitment scams.
Reports from various municipalities suggest that some local party offices have become inactive or sparsely attended since the election results, while councillors are increasingly concerned about public protests and potential legal scrutiny.
Political battle over narrative
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has sought to project confidence amid reports of defections, telling party workers that those choosing to leave could do so and that the organisation would be rebuilt.
The BJP, meanwhile, has argued that the turmoil reflects public anger against alleged corruption, extortion and misuse of power during the TMC's tenure.
Leaders of the CPI(M) have also continued to criticise the ruling party over allegations of corruption and governance failures in municipalities and local bodies.
TMC leaders, however, maintain that central investigative agencies are selectively targeting party members for political reasons. Banerjee has repeatedly alleged that the BJP has used investigative agencies and constitutional institutions to weaken her party.
With investigations continuing, arrests mounting and defections persisting, the developments unfolding across several municipalities are increasingly being viewed as signs of a deeper organisational challenge confronting the TMC in the aftermath of its electoral defeat.
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