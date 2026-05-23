Death, arrests and defections deepen pressure on TMC after Bengal poll setback

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing mounting pressure across West Bengal following a series of arrests, corruption investigations, defections and the death of a municipal councillor, developments that have fuelled concerns about instability within the party after its Assembly election setback.

The latest flashpoint emerged with the death of Sanjay Das, a Member of the Mayor-in-Council responsible for health and sports at the South Dum Dum Municipality, who was found hanging inside his residence on Saturday morning. Family members and local residents rushed him to a hospital in Nagerbazar, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and preliminary investigations suggest suicide, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

The incident has triggered intense political speculation and debate within local TMC circles.

Allegations of pressure before councillor's death

According to local residents and party workers, Das had allegedly been facing considerable pressure in recent weeks. Posters reportedly appeared in parts of the locality accusing him of illegal land occupation and demanding that the land be returned. The posters also allegedly accused him of intimidating local residents and summoning people to his office late at night. Police were reportedly informed about the matter at the time.

Residents and party workers further alleged that relatives of Das were involved in municipal contract work and claimed that he wielded influence through his proximity to TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty and former MLA Aditi Munshi. The allegations have not been independently verified.

The developments come amid ongoing investigations by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment across parts of West Bengal. Former Bidhannagar MLA and ex-minister Sujit Bose was recently arrested in connection with the recruitment case, while former South Dum Dum Municipality chairman Pacchu Roy has also been questioned by investigators.

Some local residents and party workers claimed Das feared he could become the next target of investigative scrutiny, although no official agency has publicly linked him to any investigation.

Rival claims within party ranks

The circumstances surrounding Das's death have exposed divisions within local TMC ranks.

Kiran Bhattacharya, the party's Ward 24 president in South Dum Dum, rejected allegations that internal corruption investigations were responsible for the pressure faced by Das. Instead, he accused former TMC workers who recently joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) of intimidating him.

Bhattacharya alleged that money had been demanded from Das shortly before his death and claimed that those involved were individuals who had switched political allegiance after the election results. The allegations have not been independently verified.