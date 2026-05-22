Kamal Haasan urges Modi to convene CMs’ summit on energy crisis

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a national meeting of all chief ministers to address what he described as an emerging energy crisis driven by global geopolitical tensions.

In a video message posted on his official X account, the actor-politician said international conflicts were increasingly affecting everyday life in India, pushing up crude oil prices, disrupting maritime trade routes and driving up the cost of essential goods, household energy and agricultural inputs such as fertilisers.

“At moments of national crisis, our response must rise above party politics,” Haasan said, invoking former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s remark: “Governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain.”

To ease the immediate economic pressure on citizens, Haasan proposed a two-pronged strategy involving coordinated action by both the Centre and state governments.

Among his suggestions was a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by states on petrol and diesel to help moderate fuel prices. He also called for lower fares on trains, metro systems and public buses to encourage greater use of public transport and reduce dependence on private vehicles.