Kanimozhi accuses Centre of using delimitation to reshape electoral map

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday accused the Centre of attempting to redraw India’s electoral landscape under the guise of implementing women’s reservation.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader questioned the government’s intent in introducing a set of proposed legislations, including measures related to women’s reservation and delimitation. She alleged that the move was politically motivated and aimed at safeguarding the ruling party’s future electoral prospects.

Kanimozhi criticised the government for delaying the implementation of the women’s reservation law, which had received unanimous parliamentary approval in 2023. She argued that the current push to operationalise the quota was being used as a pretext to advance broader political objectives.

Taking aim at the proposed linkage between delimitation and reservation, she said the Centre was seeking to redraw constituency boundaries based on outdated census data. “It is politically convenient for them to alter the country’s electoral map through such measures,” she said.