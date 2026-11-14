Sibal questions Yogi's claim on deletion of 1.27 cr Hindu voters, flags Owaisi-Azad alliance

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted from the state's electoral rolls, demanding that he disclose the names and constituencies concerned.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal asked Adityanath to explain how he arrived at the figure and make the details public.

"I want to ask Yogi ji, how do you know this figure? If you know which names have been removed, put them before the people. Which names have been deleted from which constituencies?" he said.

Sibal also cautioned against the addition of names through Form 8 when they had not actually been deleted from electoral rolls, alleging that such additions could influence election results.

"It should not happen that names which have not been removed are added once again through Form 8. If one crore names are added, they (BJP) will win the election," he said.

Contrasting Adityanath's claim with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's assertion that the revision exercise had been conducted properly, Sibal said there was little clarity about the process.

"Neither Yogi ji knows, nor Maurya ji knows, nor do the people know what is happening. Only the Centre knows," he said.

Owaisi-Azad alliance

Sibal also flagged the possible electoral implications of the recently announced alliance between the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), led by Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the alliance could attract votes from sections of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority communities, potentially affecting the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Sibal said even if the alliance did not win seats, it could influence electoral outcomes by affecting victory margins.