‘Badi der kar di’: Akhilesh jabs Shah on UCC, Yogi on Gorakhpur vs Varanasi

Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi Adityanath of manipulating the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency poll.

BJP won six of 11 UP MLC seats, while the SP secured five, including both seats in the Varanasi region.

SP chief alleges BJP victories were secured through ‘deceit’ and vows to strengthen the PDA campaign for social justice.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 30 October took a musical dig at Union home minister Amit Shah over his promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if the BJP returns to power, quipping, “Badi der kar di meherban aate-aate (it took you too long to arrive, O gracious one).”

Asked at a press conference in Lucknow about Shah’s announcement, Yadav appeared to question why the BJP had waited until the run-up to the Assembly elections to make the promise, despite having governed the state for two consecutive terms.

When a journalist pointed out that the original Hindi film song used the word ‘huzoor (sir)’ rather than ‘meherban’, the SP chief replied, “Thank you for correcting me. But don’t make me say huzoor. Meherban is fine.”

Shah had earlier announced at the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow that the party would implement the UCC in Uttar Pradesh if it returned to power after the Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year.

The Union home minister also launched a sharp attack on Yadav, predicting that the SP would remain out of power for the next 30 years. “Akhilesh babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation,” Shah said.