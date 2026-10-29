UP MLC results: BJP loses Varanasi, Lucknow, questions arise ahead of 2027 polls

A semi-final before 2027?

Political observers are viewing the results as an important indicator ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Although the Legislative Council polls are restricted to teachers and graduate voters, this section of the electorate is often considered influential in shaping public opinion.

The results have prompted questions about whether dissatisfaction with the BJP government is growing among educated urban voters. Anti-incumbency, disagreements over candidate selection and factionalism within the party are among the possible factors being discussed.

The SP’s efforts to combine its PDA (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) outreach with support among educated voters are also being examined in the context of its performance.

What the results say about young and educated voters

Yogesh, who closely follows state politics and youth movements, sees the results as more than a straightforward contest between winners and losers. He argues that they offer a substantial ground-level indication of political sentiment.

He estimates that even if each constituency had around 100,000 to 150,000 votes, the results would represent a large sample of voters across the state, distinct from conventional opinion polls.

However, the electorate in these elections is not representative of Uttar Pradesh’s entire population. The results can offer useful insights into political preferences among teachers and graduates, but they cannot independently establish the wider mood across the state.

Ballot paper results revive debate over EVMs

Another significant feature of the elections was the use of ballot papers. Opposition parties, which have repeatedly raised concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs), have used the results to reinforce their arguments in favour of ballot-based voting.

The opposition maintains that ballot-paper elections provide a clearer picture of voters’ preferences. However, the results of these elections alone cannot establish whether ballot papers or EVMs produce more reliable outcomes.

The BJP retained its presence in constituencies such as Meerut and Gorakhpur, but its defeats in several prominent urban seats have added a new dimension to the debate over electoral processes ahead of the 2027 polls.

Teacher group loses representation after nearly five decades

In another significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh will have no representative in the Legislative Council following the latest elections. This is the first time in nearly five decades that the organisation will not have a member in the House.

The organisation had previously held at least one seat. Its representation ended after Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, formerly associated with the teachers’ group, won from Gorakhpur as a BJP candidate.