Double zero for double-engine govt: Akhilesh on BJP's MLC polls showing

Akhilesh Yadav calls the BJP’s performance in the UP MLC polls a "double defeat".

The SP chief alleges electoral manipulation and claims the PDA coalition’s support base has expanded to 95 per cent.

Yadav says the MLC results have laid the foundation for the Samajwadi Party’s return to power in 2027.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 29 October described the BJP’s performance in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections as a 'double defeat', claiming the results had laid the groundwork for his party’s victory in the 2027 Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Yadav said the BJP had lost the Varanasi graduates’ constituency in both the initial counting and recounting, calling it 'double zero for the double engine government'.

The BJP won six of the 11 seats in the biennial elections, while the Samajwadi Party secured five. The results are being seen as a test of the parties’ political standing ahead of the crucial Assembly elections scheduled for 2027.

Yadav said the BJP’s defeat was a rejection of its policies concerning teachers, students and education, adding that "the educated unemployed graduates had also delivered their verdict" against the party.

He said the BJP’s alleged actions, which had caused distress, suffering and humiliation across social groups, had brought together those who felt aggrieved.