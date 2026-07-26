Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to immortal 1999 war heroes

"A humble tribute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending India's borders, on Kargil Victory Day. The nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valour, and supreme sacrifice," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Kharge also remembered the fallen heroes, describing their dedication and bravery as an enduring source of inspiration for generations.

"We pay homage with reverence to our immortal heroes who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the motherland in the Kargil War. Their indomitable courage, unparalleled valour, and unwavering dedication to the nation will forever remain a source of inspiration for us all," Kharge said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26 July to mark India's victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict, when Indian forces successfully pushed back Pakistani troops and recaptured key positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conflict began in May 1999 after Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators occupied strategic mountain peaks in the Kargil sector, attempting to disrupt the vital link between Kashmir and Ladakh and threaten Indian positions near the Siachen Glacier.

In response, the Indian military launched Operation Vijay, a determined campaign to evict the intruders and restore control over the occupied heights. The operation was supported by the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar and naval mobilisation, with the armed forces following a strategy of containing, pushing back and defeating the intrusion without crossing the LoC.

The Kargil War, fought in harsh mountainous terrain and extreme weather conditions, showcased the courage, resilience and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. The victory remains etched in the nation’s collective memory as a symbol of military bravery and the spirit of service to the country.

With IANS inputs