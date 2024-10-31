Karnataka achieved outstanding fiscal performance in 7 months: Govt

Karnataka has achieved outstanding fiscal performance in the first seven months of 2024-25, generating Rs 1,03,689 crore in revenue, achieving 53 per cent of its annual target of Rs 1,96,525 crore, the official statement from the chief minister’s office stated on Wednesday, 30 October.

This has been achieved across five major revenue departments namely, commercial taxes (GST), excise, mining, stamps and registration, and transport.

With a year-on-year growth rate of 11.2 per cent, this achievement reflects the state’s robust economic fundamentals driven by strong economic growth, increased consumer demand, better governance, and the government’s focus on creating a business-friendly environment.

This sentiment resonates globally, as Karnataka has climbed from third place in 2023-24, surpassing Gujarat, to second place in FDI inflows during the first quarter of 2024-25.