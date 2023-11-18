Karnataka: BJP appoints Vokkaliga MLA as leader of Opposition

A seven-time MLA, the 65-year-old Ashoka has been a minister in all governments of the BJP from 2008 in Karnataka and was also the deputy chief minister. He made his maiden entry into electoral politics from Uttarahalli assembly constituency (prior to delimitation in 2008) in a bypoll. A good organiser, his drawback is lack of oratory skills as he has to take on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a host of senior ministers on the floor of the Assembly.

He was keeping a low profile after a lapse in his organisational skills in 2017. It is said that union home minister Amit Shah was upset over the poor turnout of crowd at the BJP's Nava Karnataka Parivarthana Rath Yatra organised in November 2017. This was supposed to be a precursor for Yediyurappa's state-wide tour ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. When Shah arrived for the function on the outskirts of Bengaluru, empty seats greeted him, when a crowd of three lakh was planned to be mobilised.

In February 2023, Ashoka's appointment as the Mandya district-incharge minister was opposed by the local party workers who put up posters opposing it. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the party fielded him from his home turf Padmanabhanagar, and also Kanakapura, to take on Shivakumar. He lost the Kanakapura election.