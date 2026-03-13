Karnataka Cabinet clears ‘Iva Nammava’ Bill to curb honour crimes

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a draft legislation aimed at tackling honour killings and violence arising from objections to marriages.

The proposed Iva Nammava Iva Nammava Bill seeks to prevent crimes committed in the name of honour, tradition or social customs, including attacks and killings targeting couples who marry against family or community wishes.

The bill takes its name from a verse by 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara, the founder of the Lingayat sect. In the Vachana from which the title is drawn, Basaveshwara urged people to reject discrimination and embrace everyone as their own.

The legislation was initially drafted in January as the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, aimed at addressing honour-based violence in the state. The government later revised several provisions and reintroduced it under the new name.