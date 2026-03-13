Karnataka Cabinet clears ‘Iva Nammava’ Bill to curb honour crimes
Proposed law, inspired by a verse of social reformer Basaveshwara, aims to prevent violence linked to marriage choices.
The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a draft legislation aimed at tackling honour killings and violence arising from objections to marriages.
The proposed Iva Nammava Iva Nammava Bill seeks to prevent crimes committed in the name of honour, tradition or social customs, including attacks and killings targeting couples who marry against family or community wishes.
The bill takes its name from a verse by 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara, the founder of the Lingayat sect. In the Vachana from which the title is drawn, Basaveshwara urged people to reject discrimination and embrace everyone as their own.
The legislation was initially drafted in January as the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, aimed at addressing honour-based violence in the state. The government later revised several provisions and reintroduced it under the new name.
Under the latest draft, those found responsible for honour killings could face a minimum prison sentence of five years.
The move comes in the wake of the killing of Manya Patil in Hubballi, who was allegedly murdered by members of her family after marrying a man from a Scheduled Caste community.
During the same meeting, the Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Advertisement Policy, 2026, framed by the Kannada Culture and Information Department.
The proposed State Education Policy was discussed but no decision was taken, with the matter deferred to a future Cabinet meeting.
In addition, the Cabinet reviewed a proposal to develop the KHB Surya Sports Village at Anekal with an estimated investment of ₹1,980 crore. However, it approved only the construction of an international cricket stadium at the site, leaving the broader sports village project for further consideration.
With PTI inputs