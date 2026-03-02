Karnataka govt sets up 24x7 emergency response amid Middle East airspace closure

Acting on the directions of chief minister Siddaramaiah and minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been placed on high alert. Officials confirmed that these centres are functioning round the clock, closely monitoring developments and extending necessary assistance to affected residents.

Authorities stated that advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian diplomatic missions in the affected nations are being continuously tracked and disseminated. The Karnataka Resident Commissioner has also mobilised the Karnataka Bhavan team in New Delhi to coordinate response efforts and streamline communication between stranded passengers and central authorities.

Helpline numbers and official advisories from Indian embassies and consulates have been widely circulated through district emergency centres and official social media platforms, including X and WhatsApp, to ensure timely public awareness.

Officials further said that the SEOC and the Office of the Karnataka resident commissioner are maintaining close coordination with the Rapid Response Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs. Requests for assistance received at the state and district levels are being compiled and forwarded to the Resident Commissioner’s office and the MEA for swift follow-up action.

The state government has urged Kannadigas residing in the affected Middle Eastern countries to strictly adhere to local guidelines, remain in contact with Indian embassies and consulates through designated helplines, and register on the Sarthi Sahayata portal and other official embassy platforms.

Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that CM Siddaramaiah and he are continuously reviewing the evolving situation. Assuring all possible support, he added that further updates would be issued as required, as the situation in the region remains fluid and uncertain.

With IANS inputs