Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to be felicitated by Sharad Pawar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated in Pune on Sunday by the Dhangar community under the leadership of NCP chief and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar, an official release from the CM's office stated.

The felicitation will take place on the occasion of ruler Ahilyadevi birth anniversary.

Pawar had written to Siddaramaiah extending the invitation and congratulating him on the victory of Congress in Karnataka under his leadership. The letter reads, "At the outset, I congratulate you for assuming the charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka."

The results of recent Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections have demonstrated the strength of secular forces and have paved the way for a change in the political dynamics of the nation, he added.