Karnataka Congress protests against BJP over disruption of assembly proceedings

Karnataka Congress MLAs and MLCs staged a protest against the BJP on Friday, accusing the Opposition party of repeatedly disrupting assembly proceedings over its demand for the resignation of planning and statistics minister B. Nagendra.

The legislators assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru, carrying placards and raising slogans against the BJP. Nagendra, who faces allegations in connection with the tribal welfare scam, also participated in the demonstration.

Congress members alleged that the BJP lacked the moral authority to demand Nagendra’s resignation, claiming that some leaders from the Opposition party had themselves faced accusations involving the theft of temple valuables.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLC B.K. Hariprasad said the disruptions were preventing the legislature from discussing drought relief, drinking water shortages and other pressing concerns.

He said relief operations were under way in 18 districts and claimed that residents in several areas were struggling to obtain drinking water. According to Hariprasad, chief minister D.K. Shivakumar had met MPs from all parties and urged them to seek the release of Rs 10,000 crore in drought assistance from the Centre.

“The Opposition is scared of a discussion because it fears criticism of the Centre. They want to divert attention from everything,” Hariprasad alleged.

He said the government was prepared to debate the allegations against Nagendra and would present material to argue that the minister had no involvement in the alleged scam.