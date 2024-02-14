Karnataka: Congress renominates two RS candidates, makes room for Ajay Maken

AICC treasurer Ajay Maken and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain — both close confidantes of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge — have been nominated by the party to contest the Rajya Sabha (RS) elections from Karnataka.

The Congress can nominate three candidates for the four RS seats falling vacant in the state, thanks to its 135 members in the legislative Assembly. Along with Maken and Hussain, the party has renominated sitting MP G.C. Chandrashekhar.

The BJP has given its ticket to former MLC (member of legislative Council) Narayana Krishnasa Bhandage, who was closely associated with the Ram temple movement. The last date for filing of nomination papers is 15 February, and the elections are on 27 February.

According to Congress sources, the three candidates are close to Gandhi, Kharge, and Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar. Among others whose names came up for the three seats were AICC secretary in-charge of Telangana Mansoor Ali Khan and former legislative Council chairman B.L. Shankar.

However, the sources said with Hussain being renominated, the quota for a Muslim nominee was filled, while Chandrashekhar is from the Vokkaliga community and has been included in the list in place of fellow community member Shankar.