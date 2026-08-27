Karnataka forms Cabinet panel to address student concerns, recommend education reforms

The Karnataka government on Thursday constituted a Cabinet subcommittee to examine the challenges faced by students and recommend reforms to the state’s education system.

Chief minister D.K. Shivakumar formed the “Cabinet Sub-Committee on Student Issues and Education Reforms” under the leadership of Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf minister U.T. Khader.

The committee has been directed to interact with students, understand their concerns and aspirations, and propose measures to address issues affecting young people across the state. It must submit its report within one month.

The panel will include School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, and Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

The decision follows the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” student movement led by Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, which seeks comprehensive changes to the education system.