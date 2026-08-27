Karnataka forms Cabinet panel to address student concerns, recommend education reforms
Cabinet minister U.T. Khader-led committee will consult students and submit its report to the state government within a month
The Karnataka government on Thursday constituted a Cabinet subcommittee to examine the challenges faced by students and recommend reforms to the state’s education system.
Chief minister D.K. Shivakumar formed the “Cabinet Sub-Committee on Student Issues and Education Reforms” under the leadership of Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf minister U.T. Khader.
The committee has been directed to interact with students, understand their concerns and aspirations, and propose measures to address issues affecting young people across the state. It must submit its report within one month.
The panel will include School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, and Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.
The decision follows the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” student movement led by Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, which seeks comprehensive changes to the education system.
The committee will examine the integrity of examination and recruitment processes, the cost of education, and the regulation of fees and coaching institutions. It will also consider infrastructure and academic standards in public institutions, curriculum reform, skills development and links between education and employment.
Student mental health and wellbeing, along with equitable access to education, will also be among the panel’s areas of focus.
Bangarappa said the future of Karnataka depended on its young people and that the government was committed to ensuring quality education, adequate infrastructure and sufficient opportunities for them.
He said the government wanted to understand the experiences and expectations of students and respond through appropriate policy measures. The minister also invited suggestions from students, young people and the wider public to help shape the proposed reforms.
With PTI inputs