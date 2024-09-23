Govt examining why governor seeking reports on ‘trivial matters‘: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, 23 September, said governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is writing letters seeking reports on "trivial matters", and the state government was examining them.

Hitting back at the BJP, by questioning their inaction while in power in connection with justice H.S. Kempanna Commission's report on the alleged Arkavathy Layout scam, he said the government will take a decision on the report, after considering various aspects in connection with it.

The governor has written to chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking a copy of the Kempanna Commission's report and other related information into the alleged Arkavathy Layout denotification scam, in which Siddaramaiah was accused of denotifying land during his first term.

"I don't know, I will look into it. The BJP was there (in power) for four years. Why didn't they do it? They were in power, why didn't they place it (report) before the Assembly? Now C T Ravi (BJP MLC) has written a letter (to Governor). He was a minister (in BJP govt). Why didn't they do it then? I had said to do it," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the Arkavathy Layout case.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Do you know what has happened now? There was a Keshavanarayana headed committee (that was formed) on it, all these things needed to be looked into. After looking into it, we will take a decision."

C.T. Ravi had recently written to the governor asking him to get Siddaramaiah to make Justice Kempanna's report public.