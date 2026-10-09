Karnataka Congress MLA backs Shivakumar’s sting operation claim

MLA claims a Union minister and two state-level leaders hired private agencies to target the Karnataka government.

Gowda displays a pen drive, promising to release videos, audio recordings and photographs as evidence.

Shivakumar had alleged an attempt to conduct a sting operation against him after becoming chief minister.

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda, also known as Ganiga, on Friday, 9 October backed chief minister D.K. Shivakumar’s claim that an attempt had been made to conduct a sting operation against his government, alleging that private agencies from Delhi and Kolkata had been hired to target the chief minister’s office and 10 ministers.

Addressing a press conference in Mandya, Gowda displayed a pen drive that he claimed contained evidence of the alleged operation. He alleged that a Union minister and two state-level leaders had jointly engaged private agencies to trap members of the state government and destabilise it.

“What the chief minister said at the cabinet meeting is absolutely true,” Gowda said, adding that he would urge Shivakumar to examine the documents in his possession.

Shivakumar had claimed in Delhi on Thursday that an attempt had been made to conduct a sting operation against him after he assumed office as chief minister.

Gowda alleged that the agencies had been operating in Bengaluru for the past two months and that arrangements had been made to accommodate their operatives at a private hotel in the city. They had allegedly been paid to target the chief minister’s office, officials and ministers, he claimed.