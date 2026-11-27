Parents younger than kids: Anomalies that remain in Karnataka voter rolls
The Hindu report finds several examples in state's final voter rolls; anomalies persist despite notices and hearings
The Hindu finds more than 17,000 implausible parent-child age discrepancies in Karnataka's final electoral rolls.
More than 43 lakh voters received notices over logical discrepancies during SIR hearings.
Earlier allegations over preprinted Form 7 deletion applications and fraudulent submissions triggered police cases and court proceedings.
More than 17,000 entries in Karnataka's final electoral rolls contain glaring discrepancies in the recorded ages of parents and their children, raising questions about the efficacy of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in identifying and correcting errors.
An analysis by The Hindu has found instances where parents are listed as younger than their children or are of the same age, including cases where a 70-year-old is recorded as the son of a 59-year-old and two men aged 40 are listed as father and son.
Reacting to the findings, the Congress alleged that the discrepancies exposed the failure of the SIR to clean up electoral rolls, questioning how such glaring errors could survive notices, hearings and verification.
In a post on X, the party invoked its 'vote chori (theft)' charge, citing instances of parents being younger than their children and fathers barely one to five years older, and demanded answers from chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It alleged that the revision was aimed at 'deleting, distorting, and disenfranchising voters' to serve the political interests of the BJP leadership.
In more than 2,200 cases, fathers are only one to five years older than their children, according to the analysis.
The discrepancies have persisted despite the Election Commission identifying implausible parent-child age gaps as one of the 'logical discrepancies' requiring scrutiny during the revision. More than 43 lakh voters in Karnataka were issued notices over logical discrepancies, and hearings were held as part of the verification process.
The persistence of such errors in the final rolls raises questions about whether the scrutiny and correction mechanisms were effective, and whether discrepancies flagged during the exercise were adequately resolved.
The findings come against the backdrop of a separate controversy during Karnataka's SIR over preprinted Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters' names.
Form 7 is used to object to the inclusion of a name in an electoral roll or seek deletion of an existing entry. In the earlier controversy, allegations surfaced that bulk applications had been filed using preprinted forms containing voters' details, raising questions about the source of the data and whether the applications were genuine.
Complaints were filed alleging attempts to fraudulently seek deletion of eligible voters, including claims that voters belonging to a particular community were targeted. Police cases were registered against booth-level agents over alleged fraudulent submissions.
The controversy also reached Karnataka High Court, which declined to lift an interim stay on further investigation in criminal cases involving BJP booth-level agents accused of submitting fraudulent Form 7 applications. The court directed that electronic records and the applications be preserved pending adjudication by the Election Commission.
The Form 7 controversy and the latest findings on age discrepancies are separate developments, but both have raised questions about the integrity, scrutiny and safeguards governing the electoral-roll revision process.
While the age discrepancies do not by themselves establish deliberate manipulation, their persistence in the final rolls raises questions about the purpose and effectiveness of an exercise intended to weed out errors. The earlier Form 7 controversy, meanwhile, underscored concerns over the safeguards against fraudulent objections seeking to remove voters from the rolls.