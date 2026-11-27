The Hindu finds more than 17,000 implausible parent-child age discrepancies in Karnataka's final electoral rolls.

More than 43 lakh voters received notices over logical discrepancies during SIR hearings.

Earlier allegations over preprinted Form 7 deletion applications and fraudulent submissions triggered police cases and court proceedings.

More than 17,000 entries in Karnataka's final electoral rolls contain glaring discrepancies in the recorded ages of parents and their children, raising questions about the efficacy of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in identifying and correcting errors.

An analysis by The Hindu has found instances where parents are listed as younger than their children or are of the same age, including cases where a 70-year-old is recorded as the son of a 59-year-old and two men aged 40 are listed as father and son.

Reacting to the findings, the Congress alleged that the discrepancies exposed the failure of the SIR to clean up electoral rolls, questioning how such glaring errors could survive notices, hearings and verification.

In a post on X, the party invoked its 'vote chori (theft)' charge, citing instances of parents being younger than their children and fathers barely one to five years older, and demanded answers from chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It alleged that the revision was aimed at 'deleting, distorting, and disenfranchising voters' to serve the political interests of the BJP leadership.

In more than 2,200 cases, fathers are only one to five years older than their children, according to the analysis.

The discrepancies have persisted despite the Election Commission identifying implausible parent-child age gaps as one of the 'logical discrepancies' requiring scrutiny during the revision. More than 43 lakh voters in Karnataka were issued notices over logical discrepancies, and hearings were held as part of the verification process.