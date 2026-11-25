An 18-year-old ethical hacker has converted 6.8 lakh PDF files containing Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls into a searchable database, making it easier for voters, researchers and journalists to examine voter records following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Ranchi-based student Sarthak Sidhant announced on Tuesday, 24 November, that he and his team had digitised the documents, converting largely scanned, image-based files into a structured dataset covering 54.8 crore voter records across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies.

The initiative has drawn praise from opposition leaders, activists and civil society members, with some saying the Election Commission of India (ECI) should have undertaken the exercise itself.

Although the ECI had made electoral rolls available online, much of the material was published as scanned PDFs. Finding an individual's name, checking an entry or comparing voter lists across revision cycles could require downloading and manually examining several documents.

Sidhant's intervention was aimed at making these records searchable and easier to analyse.

From CBSE's OSM system to electoral rolls

This is not the first time Sidhant has scrutinised a public system where information was available but difficult to examine.

His earlier investigation began in May, after the declaration of his CBSE Class 12 results. Having noticed discrepancies in his marks, he sought scanned copies of his evaluated answer sheets and began examining the board's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

By late May and early June, he was examining successive versions of CBSE's tender documents and flagging changes in eligibility criteria, technical requirements and other conditions for selecting the company responsible for the digital evaluation system.

On 2 June, he presented his findings in a seven-page document before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.

Later that month, on 26 June, he shared a public database containing approximately 1.66 crore government procurement records scraped from the Centre's Central Public Procurement Portal.

His inclusion in TIME100 Next India 2026 on 20 November brought further recognition to his work. Four days later, he announced the voter roll digitisation project.