SIR: INDIA bloc seeks SC permission to question CEC and other officials

The INDIA bloc has sought the Supreme Court's permission to question the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the two other election commissioners and the Director General of Information Technology over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress said on Monday.

In a post on social media, the Congress said the opposition alliance had submitted a list of 48 questions that it wanted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to answer. The questions relate to what it described as serious flaws in the SIR process that allegedly facilitated "vote theft".

The party also alleged that the Election Commission had failed to address the concerns repeatedly raised over alleged vote theft in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

Among the questions listed by the Congress is how often the two other election commissioners disagreed with the Chief Election Commissioner's opinion in official decisions.