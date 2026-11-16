SIR: INDIA bloc seeks SC permission to question CEC and other officials
Congress says opposition alliance has submitted 48 questions concerning flaws in the voter roll revision process
The INDIA bloc has sought the Supreme Court's permission to question the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the two other election commissioners and the Director General of Information Technology over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress said on Monday.
In a post on social media, the Congress said the opposition alliance had submitted a list of 48 questions that it wanted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to answer. The questions relate to what it described as serious flaws in the SIR process that allegedly facilitated "vote theft".
The party also alleged that the Election Commission had failed to address the concerns repeatedly raised over alleged vote theft in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.
Among the questions listed by the Congress is how often the two other election commissioners disagreed with the Chief Election Commissioner's opinion in official decisions.
The alliance has also sought clarity on who decided to conduct the SIR across the country and who authorised changes to Form 6, which is used for applying for inclusion of names in electoral rolls.
Another question concerns the decision to centralise the Electoral Roll Management System (ERONET) and ECINET, and place voter lists under centralised control.
The Congress said these questions were part of the 48-point list submitted to the Election Commission and sought answers from the poll body on the alleged procedural shortcomings.
The SIR exercise has been at the centre of a political dispute, with opposition parties questioning the process and raising concerns over the revision of electoral rolls.
The Congress's statement did not provide details of the Supreme Court's response to the INDIA bloc's request or indicate when the matter would be taken up.