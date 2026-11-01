INDIA bloc supporters gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for 'Chalo Dilli' protest

Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Senior leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, assembled at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence before proceeding towards the protest venue.

The leaders travelled in an open bus to Minto Road, from where the march to Ramlila Maidan was scheduled to begin around noon.

The crowd at the venue grew through the morning as party workers, supporters and members of youth and student organisations arrived from different parts of the country. Protesters held placards and raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding Kumar's resignation.

Several supporters reached the capital on Sunday morning, while others had arrived a day earlier as Opposition parties mobilised their cadres from across the country.

Ahead of the protest, Rahul Gandhi urged people travelling to Delhi to support local businesses by shopping from small traders in the run-up to Diwali, Chhath and Bhai Dooj. In a video message posted on X on Saturday, he said the rally would not hurt businesses and encouraged participants to combine their protest with shopping.