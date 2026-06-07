PM wants youth to keep making reels, fry pakodas: Rahul hits out at Modi on CBSE OSM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday praised CBSE whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant and his associate Nisarga Adhikary for allegedly exposing irregularities in the board's on-screen marking system (OSM), while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of discouraging critical thinking among young people.

Sharing a video of his meeting with Sidhant on X, Gandhi alleged that the two youngsters had exposed "collusion" between the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and COEMPT in the implementation of the digital evaluation system for Class 12 board examinations.

"Sarthak is 18 years old, yet, in terms of mindset, courage and principles, he is second to none," Gandhi said.

"He and his associate, Nisarg, accomplished what the country's major media houses and investigative journalists could not: they exposed the collusion between CBSE and COEMPT to the nation," he alleged.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed the students had succeeded where investigative agencies had failed.

"Modi ji wants our youth to keep making reels and frying pakodas, without asking questions or opening their eyes. But these young men did ask questions, and they found the answers too," Gandhi said.

Describing the episode as a victory for India's youth, Gandhi said young people who are "inquisitive, aware and informed" represent the country's true strength.

Congress steps up attack

The remarks come amid an escalating political row over the CBSE's OSM (On-Screen Marking) system.

The Congress has alleged irregularities in the tendering process for selecting a vendor to conduct digital evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets and has questioned the functioning of the system.