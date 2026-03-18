Karnataka tables ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ bill to tackle honour crimes
Bill follows violent incidents, including the murder of pregnant Hubballi woman Manya Patil over her inter-caste marriage
In a decisive step aimed at safeguarding the rights of individuals to marry freely, the Karnataka government on Wednesday introduced the “Iva Nammava Iva Nammava” Bill in the Legislative Assembly. The bill, whose name is inspired by a 12th-century Kannada vachana by social reformer Basavanna meaning “He is ours, he is ours”, seeks to curb “honour killings” and violence arising from caste-based objections to inter-caste or inter-community marriages.
The proposed legislation comes in the wake of a series of violent incidents, most notably the brutal murder of Manya Patil, a pregnant woman from Hubballi, allegedly killed by her father and relatives for marrying a person from the Scheduled Caste community. The tragic episode ignited widespread outrage and underscored the urgent need for legal protection for couples choosing partners across caste and community lines.
State Minister for IT, BT, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj tabled the bill, which promises comprehensive protection for consenting adults, including safeguards from coercion, social ostracism, and family pressure. It stipulates strict penalties for offenders — ranging from a minimum five-year imprisonment to life imprisonment for acts of grievous violence.
Beyond murders, the bill defines “honour crimes” broadly to include physical harm, forced marriages or divorces, social boycotts, and even the performance of “thithi” (death rituals) for living couples. To ensure immediate protection, the law mandates 24-hour helplines and safe houses for those under threat. Offences are categorised as cognisable and non-bailable, reflecting the gravity with which the state treats such violations.
The Manya Patil case, which catalysed this legislation, remains a chilling reminder of the stakes involved. Manya, a Lingayat, had fallen in love with Vivekananda, a Dalit, while both were pursuing their graduation. Their relationship, nurtured over Instagram, culminated in a legal marriage in Hubballi on 19 June 2025. Despite prior police-mediated attempts at reconciliation between the families, tensions resurfaced when Manya returned to her village while pregnant. On 8 December 2025, her father and relatives allegedly attacked her at home, ending her life in a heinous act of caste-based violence.
Through the Iva Nammava Iva Nammava Bill, Karnataka aims to empower individuals to choose their life partners without fear, sending a powerful message against caste discrimination, social coercion, and the tragic culture of “honour” violence. The bill is now set to be discussed in detail in the assembly in the coming days.
With IANS inputs
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