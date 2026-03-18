Karnataka tables ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ bill to tackle honour crimes

In a decisive step aimed at safeguarding the rights of individuals to marry freely, the Karnataka government on Wednesday introduced the “Iva Nammava Iva Nammava” Bill in the Legislative Assembly. The bill, whose name is inspired by a 12th-century Kannada vachana by social reformer Basavanna meaning “He is ours, he is ours”, seeks to curb “honour killings” and violence arising from caste-based objections to inter-caste or inter-community marriages.

The proposed legislation comes in the wake of a series of violent incidents, most notably the brutal murder of Manya Patil, a pregnant woman from Hubballi, allegedly killed by her father and relatives for marrying a person from the Scheduled Caste community. The tragic episode ignited widespread outrage and underscored the urgent need for legal protection for couples choosing partners across caste and community lines.

State Minister for IT, BT, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj tabled the bill, which promises comprehensive protection for consenting adults, including safeguards from coercion, social ostracism, and family pressure. It stipulates strict penalties for offenders — ranging from a minimum five-year imprisonment to life imprisonment for acts of grievous violence.