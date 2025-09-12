K.C. Venugopal accuses EC of targeting marginalised voters through SIR

In a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC), senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Thursday, 11 September, accused the poll body of misusing the special intensive revision (SIR) process to selectively delete voters from marginalised communities.

Alleging that the EC had shed its neutrality and was acting in favour of the ruling BJP, Venugopal said: “The SIR was planned to delete electors, especially targeting SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, and poor people. What’s the motive behind doing this just before the elections?”

Speaking to journalists in Kolkata, where he was addressing a party organisational meeting, the Congress general secretary charged the poll body with backing the government. “The EC is clearly a party to this. They have lost their neutrality,” he said.

Venugopal also criticised the lack of transparency, arguing that such a sweeping exercise should have involved consultation with all political parties. While acknowledging the need for clean electoral rolls, he drew a sharp distinction between genuine correction and politically motivated deletion.