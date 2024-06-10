'KCV' makes smooth transition from Rajasthan to Alappuzha

In December 2018, when the Congress was set to form the government in Rajasthan, it was the single largest party, but still needed the support of Independents and the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) to run a sustainable government. K.C. Venugopal had taken over as general secretary (organisation) of the AICC (All India Congress Committee) six months ago. It was he, along with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who managed to muster the support of both Independents and the BSP.

But there was another problem to solve. Between Gehlot and Pilot, who would be chief minister? It was a stiff test for Venugopal as AICC in-charge for Rajasthan. Painstakingly, he spoke to each Congress MLA and asked their views on who should be the chief minister. Later, he apprised the party’s central leadership about Gehlot being the popular choice, upon which Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi and Pilot sat together and agreed on Gehlot as chief minister, with Pilot as his deputy.

Venugopal’s operation was smooth as a knife slicing through butter. As the party’s in-charge for Rajasthan, he built personal rapport with the MLAs, and when elections for the Rajya Sabha seat was to be held in 2020, Venugopal was the AICC's choice to contest from Rajasthan, along with Neeraj Dangi.