Venugopal reviews Bengal Congress ahead of bypolls, civic elections
Venugopal urges state unit to join nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign and mobilise youth for its 9 August rally in New Delhi
Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Monday asked the party's West Bengal unit to intensify grassroots outreach and strengthen its organisational network as it prepares for the upcoming assembly by-elections and civic polls.
During his two-day visit to the state, Venugopal, the Congress general secretary (organisation), held separate meetings with district Congress committee presidents and members of the party's Political Affairs Committee to assess the party's performance after the recent elections and chalk out its strategy for the months ahead.
The review meetings were attended by AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Ghulam Ahmed Mir, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar, AICC secretary Amba Prasad and other senior leaders.
According to a senior party functionary, the discussions centred on rebuilding the organisation from the booth level, improving coordination among party workers and expanding the party's public outreach across the state.
"The emphasis was on strengthening booth- and block-level committees, increasing public outreach and ensuring that the organisation is fully prepared for the forthcoming Assembly by-elections as well as municipal and municipal corporation elections," the leader said.
The leadership also reviewed preparations for the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee's proposed 'Shahid Minar Chalo' programme on 21 July and called on party workers to ensure maximum participation.
Venugopal further urged the state unit to actively take part in the nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign and mobilise students and youth for its concluding rally in New Delhi on 9 August, signalling the Congress' attempt to sharpen both its organisational and outreach efforts ahead of a crucial electoral cycle in West Bengal.
With PTI inputs