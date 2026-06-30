Venugopal reviews Bengal Congress ahead of bypolls, civic elections

Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Monday asked the party's West Bengal unit to intensify grassroots outreach and strengthen its organisational network as it prepares for the upcoming assembly by-elections and civic polls.

During his two-day visit to the state, Venugopal, the Congress general secretary (organisation), held separate meetings with district Congress committee presidents and members of the party's Political Affairs Committee to assess the party's performance after the recent elections and chalk out its strategy for the months ahead.

The review meetings were attended by AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Ghulam Ahmed Mir, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar, AICC secretary Amba Prasad and other senior leaders.