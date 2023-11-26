KCR promised to convert Hyderabad into Istanbul, shattered dreams: Kharge

With less than four days left of campaigning in Telangana for the assembly elections scheduled on 30 November, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday strongly criticised the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to "convert Hyderabad into Istanbul", but had shattered the dreams of the people while the Congress had made Hyderabad an IT hub.

Kharge, who addressed two election rallies in the southern state on Saturday, posted on X, “KCR promised to convert Hyderabad into Istanbul, but he shattered the dreams and aspirations of its people, while the Congress made Hyderabad an IT Hub."

He also accused the BRS, BJP and AIMIM of delaying Metro construction in Hyderabad.