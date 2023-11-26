KCR promised to convert Hyderabad into Istanbul, shattered dreams: Kharge
Kharge said that the Congress, which had turned Hyderabad into an IT hub, will bring back its lost glory
With less than four days left of campaigning in Telangana for the assembly elections scheduled on 30 November, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday strongly criticised the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to "convert Hyderabad into Istanbul", but had shattered the dreams of the people while the Congress had made Hyderabad an IT hub.
Kharge, who addressed two election rallies in the southern state on Saturday, posted on X, “KCR promised to convert Hyderabad into Istanbul, but he shattered the dreams and aspirations of its people, while the Congress made Hyderabad an IT Hub."
He also accused the BRS, BJP and AIMIM of delaying Metro construction in Hyderabad.
“While the Congress implemented the first phase of Hyderabad Metro, 10 years of KCR's misrule has resulted in bad roads, potholes, waterlogging and flooding in the city. Congress rule had resulted in the construction of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the longest elevated road - the P. V. Narasimha Rao Expressway,” he said.
“Congress will bring back the lost glory of Hyderabad,” Kharge added.
The Congress has announced several guarantees for the people of Telangana in the run-up to the elections to the 119-member state assembly on 30 November.
Counting of votes is scheduled for 3 December.
