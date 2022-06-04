Kerala bypoll verdict is in favour of inclusive democracy: Christian leader Fr Paul Thelakat

During the campaigning too, CPI-M had overtly tried to project that the Church was supporting Joseph.

BJP had used PC George, who has been booked for a recent hate-speech and anti-Muslim rant, as a star campaigner for their candidate AN Radhakrishnan. The BJP leaders had claimed that the Christians were supporting BJP because they had seen through the nexus between the other parties and “ultra communal outfits” in Kerala.

Highlighting the communal tone of the bypoll campaign, Thelakat underscored that this time both CPI(M) and the BJP were trying to use the communal card in their political propaganda. It is symptomatic that the electioneering was on skin-deep issues of communal and sensational issues including sex. They did not go into a discussion on social issues, policies and the problems of development.

“On the whole, there was no serious discussion on policies or projects of the government during the election campaigning. The political language was on silly communal and religious problems. This degenerated the level of the discourse and gravity of the democratic electorate. The Marxist party must learn that a multi-party democracy can retain its secularism which is not anti-religion but respects every religion,” added Fr Thelakat.

He was one of the priests who had supported the five nuns calling for the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was then accused of raping a nun in Kerala.

Commenting on the phenomenon of political parties and politicians adopting communal language and politics for gaining votes, Fr Thelakat said that this has unfortunately been a practice all over India. “The canvassing of votes was basically oriented on community and religion and caste. That is also perhaps the bane of democracy in India. A democracy and a government should consider everyone as equal citizens without alienating any one or any group. Politics must have its social ethics of responsibility to the other. India is a country which heard ethics of self-discipline, mercy and charity from the thunder of heaven. It shall not involve in politics any means for power of Machiavelli,” said Fr Thelakat.

This was the basic mistake done by both the Marxist party and the BJP, he maintained.