Kerala CM orders reinvestigation of Thrissur Pooram disruption

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a comprehensive three-tier reinvestigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival, on Thursday, 3 October. The announcement was made during a cabinet meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly session, set to begin on 4 October.

The chief minister underscored the necessity of ensuring that the Thrissur Pooram festival proceeds smoothly and without interruption in future, outlining several key decisions made by the cabinet.

A special investigation team (SIT) will now probe the possibility of a conspiracy behind the disruption of the festival in April this year, and related criminal activities. The team will be headed by H. Venkatesh, additional director general of police (ADGP), crime branch.

Additionally, ADGP Manoj Abraham, head of the Intelligence Bureau, has been tasked with examining any lapses in the official organisation of the festival. Meanwhile, director-general of police (DGP) S. Darvesh Sahib will investigate alleged failures by ADGP Ajith Kumar, who was in charge of law and order during the festival.

At a press briefing following the cabinet meeting, the chief minister reaffirmed the significance of Thrissur Pooram in Kerala’s cultural heritage. "The government is committed to ensuring that the festival is conducted in an exemplary manner. This year's Pooram coincided with the Lok Sabha elections, and any suggestion of a deliberate attempt to disrupt it is being taken with the utmost seriousness.

"The investigation led by ADGP Venkatesh was initiated based on a report submitted to me on 24 September. While the report covered several aspects, it was not comprehensive enough to be considered conclusive," he said.