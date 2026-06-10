Kerala govt launches free bus travel for women from 15 June

The Kerala government has approved the rollout of free bus travel for women on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ordinary services from 15 June under its flagship "Priyadarshini" scheme, chief minister V.D. Satheesan announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the initiative fulfils the government's "Indira Guarantee" promise and aims to make public transport more accessible for women across the state.

The chief minister said the benefit will be available to women of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds, with no income-based restrictions.

“The concession will be available for women from all walks of life, irrespective of their financial status,” he said.