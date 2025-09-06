Kerala: Congress youth leader’s ‘custodial torture’ sparks protest march
Sujith was caned and tortured in a room without CCTV cameras, V.D. Satheesan
Tensions flared in central Kerala on Saturday, 6 September, as around 50 Congress activists marched towards the residence of a police official, accusing him of orchestrating the brutal torture of Youth Congress leader V.S. Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station in 2023, reigniting a long-simmering controversy.
Authorities intercepted the protesters midway, halting their advance towards the official’s residence. In the ensuing scuffle with the temporary barricades, several activists sustained injuries and were swiftly rushed to hospital, adding a tense chapter to the day’s unfolding drama.
The controversy stems from an incident on 5 April 2023, when Sujith was allegedly tortured in custody. He had been questioning police officials about threats made to his friends standing at a roadside.
CCTV footage from the station, recently obtained by Sujith through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, reportedly shows the events.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan condemned the incident and warned that protests would escalate if the state government continued to claim no further action is required against the five police officials involved.
“Sujith was caned and tortured in a room without CCTV cameras. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan must respond. If he insists that no action is needed, we will intensify our protests. Let them take the decision,” Satheesan said.
He also stated that the five officers implicated in the incident would not be allowed to perform official duties in uniform until further notice.
With PTI inputs