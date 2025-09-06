Kerala: Congress youth leader’s ‘custodial torture’ sparks protest march

Tensions flared in central Kerala on Saturday, 6 September, as around 50 Congress activists marched towards the residence of a police official, accusing him of orchestrating the brutal torture of Youth Congress leader V.S. Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station in 2023, reigniting a long-simmering controversy.

Authorities intercepted the protesters midway, halting their advance towards the official’s residence. In the ensuing scuffle with the temporary barricades, several activists sustained injuries and were swiftly rushed to hospital, adding a tense chapter to the day’s unfolding drama.

The controversy stems from an incident on 5 April 2023, when Sujith was allegedly tortured in custody. He had been questioning police officials about threats made to his friends standing at a roadside.