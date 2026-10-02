Kerala MLA V. Joy’s ‘murder’ remarks draw criticism amid police protest

Senior CPI(M) leaders Kadakampally Surendran and Anavoor Nagappan were present when Joy made the remarks. The video has shifted attention from the protesters’ complaints about police conduct to the language used by political leaders against serving officers.

The dispute began after police entered the University Men’s Hostel on Wednesday night following clashes involving Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Youth Congress activists.

The CPI(M) and SFI claimed that Cantonment Inspector Satheesh Kumar and Sub-Inspector Gokul assaulted SFI members. They demanded action against both officers.

Police have offered a different account of the clashes, and cases have been registered against activists from different groups.

CPI(M) and SFI supporters marched to the Secretariat on Thursday to press their demands. SFI leaders also warned that the officers would be confronted on the streets.

Following threats and online attacks targeting the two officers, police increased security at Satheesh Kumar’s residence in Myladi, Kattakada.

The controversy comes as the CPI(M) reviews its electoral setbacks and discusses changes in the behaviour of its leaders and cadres.

The party leadership has urged greater humility in public dealings and called for efforts to address perceptions of arrogance and a disconnect with ordinary people. Joy’s remarks have brought fresh scrutiny to whether those calls for restraint are reflected in senior leaders’ conduct.

With the video continuing to circulate and the Assembly session due to begin next week, the dispute could also become a subject of legislative debate.

With IANS inputs